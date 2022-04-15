Srinagar traders seek financial help from govt for installing CCTVs

“If the administration is making this move, there should be some financial assistance from government as well so that CCTV installation can be made easy and quick. We are surviving on hand to mouth basis and in such circumstances investing around Rs 50,000 to 60,000 on hi-tech CCTVs is not easy for us,” Kitab added.

The government in its order has asked business establishments that CCTV systems should be in working condition even if the business establishment is closed. They have also impressed upon installation of good quality CCTVs with at least 30 days of recording retention. The traders said that they switch off power supply of their shops after closing them. They said it saves power and minimises risk of short-circuits which is a major cause of the fire.