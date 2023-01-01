Srinagar Traffic Police issue 2.5 lakh e-challans in 2022

“We have successfully shifted to almost complete e-challans, which was my main target since I took over the office. This system will make people aware that visible offenses will be dealt with strictly, and no one will be spared. It will inculcate a sense of responsibility into the public, and hopefully, in 2023, we will make the systems more user-friendly so that people will not face any inconvenience,” he said.

He said that since the new system is in place, it will take a while for people to adapt. “But we are hopeful that we will bring more facilities that will avoid human interference and that people will not have to be present physically for various formalities. E-challans is the part of the same imitative where people will do things remotely with ease,” he said.