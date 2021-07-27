Srinagar

Srinagar youth’s killing an act of gang rivalry, say police

Sheikh, as per police, was a part of '16 Gujjar Gang' and was killed following a rivalry with rival gang named 'Downtown Itehad'.
Mehran, who is on Instagram by the name Meeran Ali Pathan, a resident of Bulbul Lanker Nawakadal was shot at by unknown gunmen outside his home and succumbed to injuries at a hospital later. meeran_ali_pathan_/Instagram
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar July 27: Police on Tuesday said that a youth shot dead by gunmen in Nawakadal area in downtown Srinagar earlier in the day was an act of gang rivalry.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that at about 11:30 am, Srinagar Police received information that Mehran Ali Sheikh, son of Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Bulbul Lanker Nawakadal was shot at by unknown gunmen outside his home.

Sheikh sustained grievous bullet injuries in the attack and was shifted to hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.

As per police, primary investigation has revealed that the "incident is an act of gang rivalry".

Preliminary investigation revealed that Sheikh, was a part of '16 Gujjar Gang' and was killed following a rivalry with rival gang named 'Downtown Itehad', police said.

Further investigation into the matter is in progress, it added.

