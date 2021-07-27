Srinagar youth’s killing an act of gang rivalry, say police

Srinagar July 27: Police on Tuesday said that a youth shot dead by gunmen in Nawakadal area in downtown Srinagar earlier in the day was an act of gang rivalry.

In a statement, a police spokesman said that at about 11:30 am, Srinagar Police received information that Mehran Ali Sheikh, son of Shabir Ahmad, a resident of Bulbul Lanker Nawakadal was shot at by unknown gunmen outside his home.

Sheikh sustained grievous bullet injuries in the attack and was shifted to hospital for the treatment, where he succumbed to his injuries, police said.