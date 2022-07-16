Srinagarites aghast over dilapidated roads

According to commuters, poor road conditions have caused numerous issues, such as longer travel times, water logging, and traffic bottlenecks.

Greater Kashmir received concerns regarding the crumbling state of main roads, link roads, and alleyways from various parts of Srinagar's downtown, and uptown.

Many of the roads at Batamaloo, according to the locals, are dotted with potholes. They said that officials have been ignoring the condition of the passageways leading to different colonies for a long time.