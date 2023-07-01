Srinagarites throng water bodies to beat scorching heat

Locals from Srinagar city and its outskirts are thronging water bodies to beat the heat. The water bodies in Srinagar, like Harwan, Dara, Dal areas witnessed a rush of local youth. The locals said that with electricity playing hide and seek, they are taking refuge in these water bodies to beat the heat.

“I along with my friends, usually go to Dara Harwan, which is a popular spot for swimming. As it is a weekend and people are still busy with Eid celebrations, we are taking some time to relax in these water bodies. It is a good recreation option that lets you enjoy nature while relaxing in cool water,” said Adil, a local from Harwan.