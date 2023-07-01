Srinagarites throng water bodies to beat scorching heat

Srinagar, July 1: With the summer capital witnessing soaring mercury for past few weeks, locals are heading to various water bodies to beat scorching heat.
In the past few weeks, Srinagar witnessed record-breaking temperatures. Officials said Srinagar recorded the hottest June day after 18 years at 35.0 degrees Celsius on June 23.
Over the past few weeks, temperature continued to soar over 30 degrees celsius giving people a tough time. Ahead of the weekend holidays, many youth and children are thronging various water bodies to get some respite from the heat.
Locals from Srinagar city and its outskirts are thronging water bodies to beat the heat. The water bodies in Srinagar, like Harwan, Dara, Dal areas witnessed a rush of local youth. The locals said that with electricity playing hide and seek, they are taking refuge in these water bodies to beat the heat.
“I along with my friends, usually go to Dara Harwan, which is a popular spot for swimming. As it is a weekend and people are still busy with Eid celebrations, we are taking some time to relax in these water bodies. It is a good recreation option that lets you enjoy nature while relaxing in cool water,” said Adil, a local from Harwan.
The places like Dara have become a go-to point for people from across Kashmir. Many people trek for kilometers to find the best spot to enjoy the natural swimming pools of this area.
“Over the past few years, the place has become a picnic hub where people, especially youth, come for swimming in these freshwater bodies,” said a local.
In addition to the rivers of Kashmir, the famous Dal Lake remains one of the most famous attractions for swimmers. Social media is full of pictures showing young Srinagarites swimming in waters of Dal.
“This has been a favorite spot for me since my teens. There are many famous points across the lake that are known for swimming. If all the safety measures are followed, it can be the best place to beat the heat. It is important that only those people who know swimming come here,” said Sahil Ahmed, a local from Hazratbal.
The locals said that there are many natural springs across Srinagar where people enjoy bathing amid the rising mercury. These springs spread over various areas of Kashmir have been acting as natural swimming pools for locals there.
“In summers, the natural springs of our area are sources of ice-cold water, and in winters, these give warm water. We have been coming to these springs for decades. The summers have been tough, and this is the best option for beating the heat,” Zahid, a resident of Inderhama Hazratbal, said.