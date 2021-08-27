‘Srinagar’s Air Quality Index to be brought down to 50 from 73 in next 2 years’

The meeting was attended by Additional Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Khurshid Ahmad, Regional Director, Pollution Control Committee, Srinagar, Chief Sanitation Officer, SMC, Nazir Ahmad, Scientist, Pollution Control Committee, Mohammad Sultan and other concerned.

While reviewing Action Plan for Implementation and Monitoring of NCAP, the DDC directed the Officers to incorporate option for Clean Air Towers, besides adopting modern technology based mechanism in the City Specific Action Plan (CSAP) for strengthening the monitoring network, reducing vehicular/ industrial emissions, identifying major causes of air pollution and increasing public awareness. He stressed the Officers to put in extra efforts so that the Air Quality Index is brought down to below 50 against the present 73.

The DDC said Central Government has launched National Clean Air Programme (NCAP) as a long-term, time-bound, national level strategy to tackle the air pollution problem across the country in a comprehensive manner with targets to achieve 20 percent to 30 percent reduction in particulate matter concentrations by 2024 keeping 2017 as the base year for the comparison of concentration

He said improving the quality of air is paramount for larger public benefit and all possible measures will be taken for this purpose. He called for collective effort to monitor quality of air to ensure desired air quality in Srinagar.

The DDC further called for increasing Green Cover in Srinagar City, besides other measures to improve air quality. He asked the SMC authorities to take measures for removing all construction material along roadsides, which is one of the reason for air pollution. He further directed for regular sprinkling of water on roads.