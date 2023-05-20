Srinagar's Kumar family to showcase glazed pottery at G20 summit

Abdul Salam Kumar, a seasoned potter hailing from Ishber Nishat, began his journey in the art of pottery at the age of 10, working alongside his father. Today, together with his three sons, he has preserved and continued this traditional craft, earning recognition throughout the Kashmir region. Reflecting on their journey, Abdul Salam expressed gratitude to Almighty Allah for sustaining their livelihood through the pottery trade. Despite facing various challenges over the years, the family's dedication to their craft has ensured their steady income.

"Youth must learn the value of hard work to secure their livelihoods. If anyone is interested in learning this art, I am willing to teach them for free," Abdul Salam stated with generosity.