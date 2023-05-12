Srinagar's Sameer Baktoo working on responsible tourism in J&K for sustainable development

When asked about his vision for responsible tourism in Kashmir, Sameer said, "Kashmir has immense potential for ecotourism, and we need to ensure that tourism activities are sustainable and responsible. My goal is to promote tourism that benefits both tourists and local communities, while also protecting the environment and culture of the region."

Sameer's efforts towards promoting responsible tourism in the valley have been recognised on different platforms. He has become an inspiration for many young entrepreneurs in the tourism industry. Speaking about the recognition he has received for his work, Sameer said, "I am grateful for the recognition I have received. It motivates me to continue working towards promoting responsible tourism in the valley. I believe that responsible tourism can bring positive change and sustainable development to the region."