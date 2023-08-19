Srinagar’s Tulip Garden enters World Book of Records as Asia’s largest

Editor of World Book of Records (London), Dilip N Pandit, Director Floriculture Kashmir, other officers and gardening staff were also present on the occasion.

Speaking about this remarkable accolade, the Commissioner Secretary, expressed his profound gratitude to the World Book of Records(London) team for acknowledging the magnificence of Indira Gandhi Memorial Tulip Garden.

He deemed this recognition as a monumental achievement, one that would not only elevate the stature of Srinagar’s floral treasure but also contribute to the growth of the local economy in the serene valleys of Kashmir.