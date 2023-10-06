SRTC employees demand pending retirement benefits

Srinagar, Oct 6: Retired employees of the State Road Transport Corporation (SRTC) have demanded pending retirement benefits.
The aggrieved employees said that despite the passing of several years, their issue has not been addressed.
Scores of these retired employees assembled at Press Colony demanding the release of pending retirement benefits.
Abdul Majeed, President of the SRTC Retired Employees Union, said that officials at the helm of affairs are sitting on the issue.
“Our 6th pay commission benefits, DA, and other benefits are yet to be paid. We are all elderly, and we are made to go from pillar to post for the last three years. We have communicated our concerns to the government, and they have responded positively. However, some officials from SRTC are not paying us our dues despite directions from the higher-ups. Our files are pending and we are suffering,” said Abdul Majeed.
The protesters included a female protester who said that her husband died while serving the department, and claimed that she is yet to get her dues.
“I am still waiting for the pending dues. I have health issues and have to work as house help at different places to earn. My daughter is yet to be married because I cannot pay for the expenses. I want the government to intervene and do justice to people like me who have no support,” said the aggrieved.
They said that most of them depend on this money as they are elderly and have various health and other issues.
“For most of us, this is the only source of livelihood, and if our post-retirement issues are not solved, we will suffer immensely. Many of us cannot afford our medical bills due to the issue,” said another aggrieved.
They said that dozens of families are suffering due to pending liabilities and appealed to the LG administration to address their issues.