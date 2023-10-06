SRTC employees demand pending retirement benefits

“Our 6th pay commission benefits, DA, and other benefits are yet to be paid. We are all elderly, and we are made to go from pillar to post for the last three years. We have communicated our concerns to the government, and they have responded positively. However, some officials from SRTC are not paying us our dues despite directions from the higher-ups. Our files are pending and we are suffering,” said Abdul Majeed.

The protesters included a female protester who said that her husband died while serving the department, and claimed that she is yet to get her dues.

“I am still waiting for the pending dues. I have health issues and have to work as house help at different places to earn. My daughter is yet to be married because I cannot pay for the expenses. I want the government to intervene and do justice to people like me who have no support,” said the aggrieved.