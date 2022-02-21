SSP Srinagar convenes PCPG meeting at Sangam

Srinagar, Feb 21: Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Srinagar Rakesh Balwal today convened a PCPG meeting at the newly established Police Station Sangam in the territorial jurisdiction of North Zone Srinagar.
The meeting was also attended by Raja Zuhaib, SP North and other concerned territorial officers.
“The officers interacted with respectable citizens and other stakeholders of the area. On the occasion SSP Srinagar emphasised upon the importance of the establishing Police Station Sangam. SSP Srinagar further stated that the aim of establishing the Police Station is to provide speedy redressal of public grievances, complaints and prompt Police action in case of any untoward incident or any kind of emergency,” police spokesperson said in a statement.
“General public also during interaction put up many of their grievances for redressal which were noted down for prompt resolution.
The meeting ended on a positive note that such meetings will keep happening in future for redressal of complaints.