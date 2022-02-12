SSP Srinagar directs SHOs to complete character verifications within 7 days

Srinagar, Feb 12: In another attempt to ensure effective and speedy governance, SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal has issued an order wherein all Station House Officers (SHOs) have been directed to complete the verification process maximum within a stipulated time of seven days in normal circumstances.
“In cases of emergent nature wherein much faster action is required, the verification process will be expedited further. It is strictly enjoined upon all the SHOs to finalise and submit all the routine verifications within seven days, because delay in verification process leads to defeating of the very purpose of the verification exercise,” SSP said in a statement.