SSP Srinagar directs SHOs to ensure implementation of CAB

During the meeting, a detailed discussion was held to create awareness about the necessary COVID-19 appropriate SOPs among the masses by engaging through public meetings. Engagement with market associations, transport associations among others was underlined as paramount.

“Various measures required to enforce the Covid appropriate behaviour were also discussed. These include imposition of fines on the violators as well as extending assistance to the teams of Civil administration. In cases of repeated violations of COVID19 protocol, FIRs will be registered against the offenders,” police spokesperson said in a statement.

“Jammu & Kashmir Police has been at the forefront in the fight against COVID19 pandemic and will continue to deploy all measures for the safety and good health of every citizen in these challenging times,” it added.