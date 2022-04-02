SSP Srinagar greets people on Ramadhan

Srinagar, Apr 2: SSP Srinagar Rakesh Balwal has greeted people on the beginning of holy month of Ramadhan.
In his message, SSP conveyed warm greetings to all citizens including all ranks of J&K Police, serving, retired and the families of police martyrs.
“Ramadhan is a month of introspection, self betterment and community work. I hope that this Ramadhan will be a harbinger of harmony and brotherhood,” SSP said in his message.
Balwal also directed field formations of Srinagar police to work with renewed zeal and a sense of community welfare during this holy month. “We must ensure that citizens are able to celebrate this holy month with ease,” he added.