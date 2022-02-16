Status of Srinagar’s Electoral Roll reviewed

Srinagar, Feb 16: The Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Muhammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the District Election Officer(DEO) today reviewed the status of Electoral Rolls and the measures taken regarding voter awareness contest in a meeting held here.
On the occasion, threadbare deliberations were held with regard to progress and several parameters of health of Electoral Rolls including status of disposal of claims and objections on ERO NET, Demographic Similar Entries, Photo Similar Entries, Photo Coverage of Electoral Rolls, Logical errors and Status of AMF through Garuda App.
Besides, the meeting also discussed the measures being taken regarding Voter Awareness Contest recently launched by Election Commission of India to enhance the participation in the contest “My Vote is my Future-Power of One Vote” to enhance the participation in the contest under various categories like, Quiz, Video Making Contest, Song Contest, Poster Design Contest, Slogan writing Contest.