Status of TB notification in Private Diagnostic centres reviewed

The DC stressed upon all stakeholders that in order to make Srinagar TB free by this year every health establishment in private sector shall ensure notification of TB cases to Nodal Officer immediately, besides the parameters associated with TB notification like UDST, HIV, Diabetic Testing shall be verified by the Private Health facility and recorded in the notifying formats and in case, if any, test has not been done, the concerned private health facility should send the patient to the nearest public health facility for said tests.

The DC also directed the concerned officers of the Drug Control Organization to notify another 150 number of Chemist shops for sale of Anti Tuberculosis Drugs in Srinagar in consultation with the District Tuberculosis Officer, Srinagar in order to provide easy access to TB patients for ATT medicines.