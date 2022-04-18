Status of TB notification in Private Diagnostic centres reviewed
Srinagar, Apr 17: In order to review the status of TB Notification in Private diagnostic centres under National Tuberculosis (TB) Elimination Programme (NTEP) in the district, the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad, who is also the Chairman District TB Control Society Saturday chaired a meeting with all Stakeholders from Private Health Sector at Meeting Hall of DC Office Complex, here.
At the outset, the DC was given a comprehensive brief of Private Sector engagement under National TB Elimination Programme through a PowerPoint Presentation.
It was given out that 55 Chemists authorised by Drug Control Department for sale of Anti Tuberculosis Drugs are presently notifying TB cases to Nodal Officer for TB Notification (District TB Officer, Srinagar) and around 52 other health establishments comprising Private Practitioners, Diagnostic Labs, Private Hospitals etc. are presently notifying the TB cases.
The DC stressed upon all stakeholders that in order to make Srinagar TB free by this year every health establishment in private sector shall ensure notification of TB cases to Nodal Officer immediately, besides the parameters associated with TB notification like UDST, HIV, Diabetic Testing shall be verified by the Private Health facility and recorded in the notifying formats and in case, if any, test has not been done, the concerned private health facility should send the patient to the nearest public health facility for said tests.
The DC also directed the concerned officers of the Drug Control Organization to notify another 150 number of Chemist shops for sale of Anti Tuberculosis Drugs in Srinagar in consultation with the District Tuberculosis Officer, Srinagar in order to provide easy access to TB patients for ATT medicines.