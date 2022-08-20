Stopping youngsters from joining terror ranks, public outreach is my principal priority: Srinagar Police Chief

Q5) What efforts have you taken to curb corruption in Srinagar Police?

Ans: Srinagar being the face of policing in J&K, impeccable integrity of officers at important positions is something which is totally not negotiable. It is seen that in conflict theatres, there is a tendency wherein acts of financial misdemeanour are at times condoned for operational needs or expediency of works, my focus has been to ensure that officers are held accountable for all their acts and anything adverse reported about officers doesn't go under the wraps. Integrity, according to me, is the top most quality in any officer, even higher than competence and efficiency. When we are sure that the motive of an officer is upholding rule of law, only then we can believe him/her, and if personal aggrandisement is primary motive of any officer, then that trust won't be there at all. Further integrity has rarely been a priority at cutting edge level in conflict prone areas.

There have been certain difficulties in short term like inertia of some vested interests but by and large significant improvements have been made, but I am sure that in medium and long term this approach of accountability and clean policing will yield results for better policing based on public trust as well, as the eternal saying goes "Honesty is the Best Policy".