STRAY DOG MENACE IN SRINAGAR | Govt sanctions advance drawl of funds for procuring anti-rabies vaccine

"Sanction is hereby accorded to advance drawl of funds amounting to 9.69 lakhs (Rupees nine lakhs sixty nine thousand only) in favour of Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, out of available funds under classification 2210-06-101-o099-1300-sEr Medical (Spm), Detailed head 607- Vaccination (2022-23) for its further placement at the disposal of Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited, J&K for procurement of anti-rabies vaccines for the treatment of dog bites," reads an order issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education.

As per the order, the amount so drawn shall be spent during the current financial year.