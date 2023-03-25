STRAY DOG MENACE IN SRINAGAR | Govt sanctions advance drawl of funds for procuring anti-rabies vaccine

Srinagar, Mar 25: For procurement of anti-rabies vaccine to treat dog bite cases, government has sanctioned advance drawl of Rs 9.69 lakhs in favour of Principal Government Medical College (GMC) Srinagar.
"Sanction is hereby accorded to advance drawl of funds amounting to 9.69 lakhs (Rupees nine lakhs sixty nine thousand only) in favour of Principal, Government Medical College, Srinagar, out of available funds under classification 2210-06-101-o099-1300-sEr Medical (Spm), Detailed head 607- Vaccination (2022-23) for its further placement at the disposal of Managing Director, J&K Medical Supplies Corporation Limited, J&K for procurement of anti-rabies vaccines for the treatment of dog bites," reads an order issued by Bhupinder Kumar, Secretary, Health and Medical Education.
As per the order, the amount so drawn shall be spent during the current financial year.
"The Chief Accounts Officer, Government Medical College Srinagar shall vouchsafe the availability of funds and all codal formalities/ procedures/ standing orders shall be observed before making the purchases and the Red Account/ Utilisation Certificate of the advance shall be submitted to Accountant General within stipulated time," reads an order.
Dr Muhammad Salim Khan, Professor and HOD Community Medicine Government Medical College Srinagar told Greater Kashmir that this is a fraction of budget for the advance withdrawal.
"We have a sufficient stock of vaccines for the whole year. We will get more vaccines in the coming months," he said.
Over 60,000 dog bites cases have been registered at Anti-Rabies Clinic SMHS in a decade.
Over 4695 canine bite cases have been reported last year in the valley. The summer capital Srinagar has borne the brunt of dog bites registering 3448 cases.
As per data by Anti-Rabies Clinic (ARC) at the Shri Maharaja Hari Singh (SMHS) Hospital from January 1, 2022 to December 31, 2022, Kashmir registered 4695 dog bite cases. Srinagar reported 289, 248, 284, 379, 329,303,240,272,289,329,259,227 cases in January, February, March, April, May, June, July, August, September, October, November and December last year respectively.
Ganderbal district registered 269 dog bite cases, Budgam 218, Baramulla, 131, Bandipora 126, Kulgam 10, Pulwama 106, Shopian 107, Kupwara 64, Anantnag 43 respectively last year. Other cases summed up to 74.