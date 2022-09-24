Stray dogs on prowl at Mount View Colony

Srinagar, Sep 24: Residents of Mount View Colony at Zakura here have expressed concern over presence of stray dogs in the area.
A delegation from the locality said that in absence of sanitation, there has been rise in population of stray dogs.
“Due to presence of large number of stray dogs, we face problems to venture out. Students too face problems board school vans at main road due to presence of stray dogs,” they said.
“We have taken up the matter with SMC authorities but to no avail.
“We have been demanding posting of at least two sweepers in the area to regularly clear garbage from lanes and bylanes but no action has been taken in this regard too,” they said.