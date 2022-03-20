Stray dogs on prowl at Tailbal

Srinagar, Mar 20: Growing dog menace at Tailbal area is taking a toll on its inhabitants.
The inhabitants of the area said that the unchecked menace of stray dogs in the area has made it impossible for locals to venture out of their homes. A delegation of the locals from the area said that despite requests to authorities there has been no action on the ground.
The locals said that the garbage dumping site near Kashipora Tailbal has become a breeding ground for dogs. They said that scattered garbage in the area causes inconvenience to locals there. The residents appealed to the authorities to look into the issue.