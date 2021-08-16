Stray dogs on prowl at Wanabal

“A vacant government land has become haven of stray dogs. Some people dump garbage in the area attracting stray dogs. Presence of stray dogs poses risk to locals,” a delegation of welfare committee of Hill View Colony said.

“We had approached Executive Engineer land scape division PWD (R&B) with this grievance before. He had assured us that he intends to develop park/path on this piece of land. Work is approved in current year action plan (2021-2022). Now we request concerned authorities to look into the matter,” they said.