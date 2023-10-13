Stray dogs on prowl at Zaina Kadal

A delegation from the locality said that stray dogs chase commuters posing a risk to their lives. “Due to the presence of stray dogs, we are unable to venture out of our homes especially in evenings and mornings. It becomes difficult for students, especially kids, to board school buses in the mornings due to the presence of stray dogs. We had many times apprised the SMC authorities to look into the matter but no action was taken. We make a fervent appeal to the SMC Commissioner to take measures to tackle the stray dog menace in the locality,” they added.