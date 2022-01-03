Street racing, stunt biking pose risk to commuters in Srinagar

Srinagar, Jan 3: With no regulation on street racing and stunt biking in the summer capital, people have urged the authorities to take measures to prevent accidents.
People from different walks of life have expressed concern over car racing and stunt biking on roads. In the latest, two cars were seen resorting to street racing at busy Rajbagh road, resulting in collision of the vehicles.
In this rash and dangerous act at a public place, another car parked at the roadside also got damaged. The video of this street racing also went viral, with neitizens expressing concern over the safety of public life and property.
“It is a shameful act wherein some insane persons are posing threat to the life and property of common people. Police must take strict action under law against these people,” wrote a Facebook user while commenting on viral video.
The social media also remained abuzz raising questions over authorities.
“What would have happened in case any pedestrian would have been hit by these so-called car racers. Their own lives may not matter for them but they don’t have any right to risk lives of common people under threat by their insane, negligent and rash acts,” wrote another user.
People in Srinagar are concerned over rising incidents of street racing which they said takes place on public roads.
“Usually we see the deaths caused by street racing are pedestrians or drivers who are not involved in the actual race and this is unacceptable,” said Bashir Ahmad of Nishat who said that car racing and stunt biking are mostly witnessed on Foreshore Road.
People demand that law enforcement agencies must tighten the noose on these violators and conduct surprise check at places used for such acts.
Senior Superintendent of Police (Traffic Srinagar City), Muzaffar Ahmad Shah told Greater Kashmir that special teams have been set up to curb these violations.
“People having complaints can directly tag us on official twitter handle of City Traffic Police or even can tag me along with grievances or complaints. Further, they can visit our office or call on our official numbers,” Shah said.
“Strict action under law will be taken against street racers who pose a threat to the life and property of common people,” he added.