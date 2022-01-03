Street racing, stunt biking pose risk to commuters in Srinagar

People from different walks of life have expressed concern over car racing and stunt biking on roads. In the latest, two cars were seen resorting to street racing at busy Rajbagh road, resulting in collision of the vehicles.

In this rash and dangerous act at a public place, another car parked at the roadside also got damaged. The video of this street racing also went viral, with neitizens expressing concern over the safety of public life and property.