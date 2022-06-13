Students aghast as KU closes Badshah Gate

Srinagar, June 13: The students of Kashmir University are aghast over the varsity administration's move to close the Badshah Gate for the entry and exit of the students, research scholars and other visitors.
The students said the gate has been "unnecessarily" closed by the university authorities causing inconvenience for the students and scholars in general and particularly the specially-abled students.
The decision to close the gate has especially caused inconvenience to the students who come from Ganderbal and other adjoining areas who would use this gate for their entry and exit from the University.
"We fail to understand why the administration has closed this gate. All the students and faculty whose departments are in Naseem Bagh would prefer to use this gate instead of other two gates of the varsity," said a University student wishing not to be named.
Apart from students who shuttle on a daily basis, the hostel boarders also expressed their resentment over closure of Badshah Gate saying that it was convenient for them to use this gate while going to markets outside campus.
"Hope the varsity administration will reconsider its decision and will open this gate again for the students," a student said.
Meanwhile the Chief Proctor of the University Dr Imtiaz Ahmed Khan when contacted said the gate remains open for entry and exit of students from 9 am to 11 am and 2 pm to 7 pm for the entry and exit of students.
"During the day time, we close it to execute repair work on the approach road of the gate which has developed cracks making it impossible for vehicles to pass through," Chief Proctor said.
He said it will take almost two weeks to complete the repair work on the approach road following which the gate will be thrown open for students and scholars again.
However, Vice Chancellor (VC) Kashmir University (KU), Prof. Nilofer Khan when contacted said the varsity had to close the gate on basis of "security inputs".
"We will have to keep this gate closed for some time. We will seek a feedback from concerned agencies and then only we can open it," she said.