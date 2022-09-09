Students decry lack of internet facility at SPS Library

Srinagar, Sep 9: Over 200 students studying at Kashmir’s biggest library Sri Pratap Singh (SPS) Library M A Road here on Friday said that they are suffering in absence of internet facility for the last few months.
A delegation of students told Greater Kashmir that authorities don’t offer any internet facility inside the library.
“Though they have fibre connections which they use themselves, but are not offering to any student,” they alleged.
“Irony is that our own mobile internet doesn’t work inside the library which leads to frustration,” they said.
A student of Srinagar based college said that he needs to surf Google too after reading the books so as to cross check the things. “But this is totally impossible inside the library,” he said.
Students said that they have already taken up this issue with the district administration who had promised to resolve this matter. “But nothing has been done till date,” they said, adding, “we are confused about the fun of visiting the library when our grievances are not taken seriously.”
In July, the students also protested outside the library who were demanding basic and internet facilities.
A senior official of Libraries & Research Department, J&K wishing not to be named told Greater Kashmir that they have sent a proposal to the government for setting up of an IT hub inside the library.
“Once it is approved and also if we are directed by the authorities to give the access then only, we can give internet access to the students,” he said.
As far as students’ mobile internet non-functioning issue is concerned, he said, “we have written to the telecommunication companies in the past and this might be happening due to the VIP movement on the main road.”