Students decry lack of internet facility at SPS Library

In July, the students also protested outside the library who were demanding basic and internet facilities.

A senior official of Libraries & Research Department, J&K wishing not to be named told Greater Kashmir that they have sent a proposal to the government for setting up of an IT hub inside the library.

“Once it is approved and also if we are directed by the authorities to give the access then only, we can give internet access to the students,” he said.

As far as students’ mobile internet non-functioning issue is concerned, he said, “we have written to the telecommunication companies in the past and this might be happening due to the VIP movement on the main road.”