Sunday Market wears deserted look amid COVID19 weekend restrictions

The market has also mostly remained closed during the past two years since the outbreak of the pandemic. “We are around 200 street vendors who install stalls in the flea market. Hundreds of people on every Sunday make purchases from this market. Since the outbreak of the pandemic, the market has mostly remained shut affecting our livelihood badly,” said Mushtaq Ahmad, a street vendor. He said that on October 18, 2020 the market was allowed to reopen after remaining closed for consecutive eight months due to COVID19 pandemic, but only to close again after some weeks.

“The street vendors had set up their stalls while ensuring social distancing. The sellers and buyers were also following COVID19 safety guidelines,” he said, adding, “We always followed SOPs in letter and spirit whenever we were allowed to install our stocks.” Majeed Ahmad, another street vendor said during winter, people visit this weekly flea market to look for some warm clothes.