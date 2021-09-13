Surge in Covid19 cases | Srinagar administration notifies 22 areas as containment zones

The administration has erected barricades at the entry and exit points of these areas to curb the movement of general public and put a control on the further spread of Covid19 cases in the district.

Sub Divisional Magistrate (SDM) Srinagar, Owais Ahmad said that there were around 88 zones in Srinagar district out of which 22 were active containment zones.

"We have erected barricades in these areas from past few days. As of now spread is fixed to some particular areas and we are sticking to these areas so that we succeed to control the spread from these areas," SDM Srinagar said.

"If we will be able to control the spread from these areas there be no need of further lockdown in the District," he said.

The official further said there were no restrictions in other areas of the district.

J&K government ordered that a special campaign would be organised to substantially increase vaccination coverage and achieve the target of 100 percent first dose within earliest possible time.

The SDM Srinagar Owais Ahmad meanwhile said despite collecting a fine of Rs 55 lakh by the district administration, people were still roaming without wearing face masks.

"So we decided that administration will register FIR against the violator who will be found without wearing face mask," he said

He said 17 FIRs have been registered against violators in past few days.

"Despite imposing fine, people are nkt wearing masks. Last time the Deputy Commissioner sealed two shoping malls as well as no SoPs were followed," he said.