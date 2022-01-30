Survey, record operation sets into motion in J&K

For this purpose, a network of reference points will be established by the Technical Agency, authorised by the government for GIS mapping, with the help of modern technology and techniques immediately after the issuance of related notification.

Setting the exercise of “Survey and Record Operation” into motion, the J&K government has issued these guidelines, while notifying the “Jammu and Kashmir Abadideh Survey and Record Operations Regulations, 2022.” As per regulations, “Abadideh” or “Rural Abadideh” means an area which is recorded as Abadideh in the last Settlement or Consolidation Settlement in the record of rights or Jamabandi and map.