Survey, record operation sets into motion in J&K

Jammu, Jan 30: “Ground Truthing” or verification of houses, plots and landforms will be carried out by the “Survey and Technical” team after processing of digital data in J&K.
For this purpose, a network of reference points will be established by the Technical Agency, authorised by the government for GIS mapping, with the help of modern technology and techniques immediately after the issuance of related notification.
Setting the exercise of “Survey and Record Operation” into motion, the J&K government has issued these guidelines, while notifying the “Jammu and Kashmir Abadideh Survey and Record Operations Regulations, 2022.” As per regulations, “Abadideh” or “Rural Abadideh” means an area which is recorded as Abadideh in the last Settlement or Consolidation Settlement in the record of rights or Jamabandi and map.
The regulations, as per Commissioner Secretary to the government revenue Department Vijay Kumar Bidhuri, were made by the government in exercise of the powers conferred by clause (c) of section 33 of the Jammu and Kashmir Land Revenue Act Samvat 1996.
These regulations have come into force from the date of their publication in the official gazette. The Regulations stipulate that after the issuance of notification of the Abadideh Survey and Record Operation by the government, the Deputy Commissioner or Record Officer will issue notice of information of the schedule of the programme related to the villages to be surveyed in the district on the Abadideh Survey form.
Updated revenue records and set of settlement records, if available of the respective villages, will be made available to the concerned Assistant Record Officer. The Assistant Record Officer will coordinate with the designated officers of the Technical Agency and other departments and inform the concerned Gram Panchayat and the officers about the activities of the scheduled survey programme and the time period involved.
Regulations stipulate that Survey team and the Assistant Record Officer or Naib Tehsildar will verify 100 percent properties of government, semi-government and Gram Panchayat land and the land reserved for any purpose with or by the order of the government or District Collector as mentioned in the preliminary Rural Abadideh records, Abadideh Survey form prepared during the verification by the Survey Team.
Similarly, 100 percent spot verification of the survey form and all government properties, Gram Panchayat properties and all types of Abadideh structures will also be done by the Survey Team and the Assistant Record Officer or Naib Tehsildar concerned.
As per the Regulations, the Survey team will examine the categories and subcategories of the structures and the vacant lands of the Abadideh area of the village or local area and also the plots, the boundaries of which are not physically visible. The boundaries of plots or structures of survey area will be determined or identified by the division of jointly held vacant properties, boundaries of roads, streets, paths, transformers, poles, hand-pumps, wells, water pipeline, sewer line, power line, railway or gap pipeline. Determination of all religious structures, cremation/burial grounds, boundaries of terrain not visible in aerial survey due to trees, sheds, buildings or canopy etc. will also be made.
On the date fixed for the survey of the Abadideh area of the village or local area, the desired information and photos will be taken by the Technical Agency officials through an aerial survey with the help of modern techniques. Rural Abadideh records prepared under these Regulations will be computerised by the Revenue Department.
The certificate of ownership of property after completion of Survey and Records Operation will be issued to land or property owners. Financial assistance may be granted by a Financial Institution to a land or property owner on production of the Property Card.
Regulations specify that the Assistant Record Officer will constitute Survey teams as per the requirement, for survey of the village or local area, in which the concerned Patwari, Secretary Panchayat of the village or local area will be included compulsorily, along with employees of other Line Departments, as required.