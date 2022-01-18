'Suspicious' bag creates bomb scare in Srinagar's Qamarwari; BDS finds it empty

Srinagar, Jan 18: A suspicious bag that later turned out to be empty was found in Qamarwari area of Srinagar on Tuesday morning creating a bomb scare ahead of Republic Day on January 26.
Quoting a police officer, news agency GNS reported that the Bomb Disposal Squad (BDS) of the security forces was rushed as soon as the suspicious bag was found this morning.
However, after checking it thoroughly, the bag turned to be empty, the officer said.
Traffic which had been temporarily halted through the area was restored later.
Pertinently, security forces defused a grenade recovered from another suspicious bag that was found at Khwaja Bazar chowk in downtown Srinagar on January 14.
On Monday evening, militants lobbed a grenade towards Police Control Room Srinagar, however no loss of life was reported in the incident.