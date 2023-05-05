Swachhta Carvaan flagged off in Srinagar

The Swachta Carvaan in an initiative aimed at promoting cleanliness and hygiene, creating awareness among the people about the importance of keeping their surroundings clean and hygienic under Swachh Bharat Mission.

The Swachta Carvaan initiative "Ek Kadam Safai Ki Aur " also aims to ensure that the open defecation free behaviours are sustained and that solid and liquid waste management facilities are accessible.