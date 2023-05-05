Swachhta Carvaan flagged off in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 5: With a view to promote cleanliness and hygiene among the public, the Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Friday morning flagged off a Swachta Carvaan vehicle here from Gupkar Junction to spread the cleanliness and hygiene awareness in all the Panchayat Blocks of the district.
The Swachta Carvaan in an initiative aimed at promoting cleanliness and hygiene, creating awareness among the people about the importance of keeping their surroundings clean and hygienic under Swachh Bharat Mission.
The Swachta Carvaan initiative "Ek Kadam Safai Ki Aur " also aims to ensure that the open defecation free behaviours are sustained and that solid and liquid waste management facilities are accessible.
Assistant Commissioner Development, Srinagar, Syed Farooq Ahmad, Block Development Officer, Majid Iqbal and other concerned were present on the occasion.