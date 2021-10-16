Swachhta pakhwada programme concludes

The programme saw overwhelming participation of various stakeholders which include Houseboat Association, Shikara Association, NGO’s students NCC,NSS, volunteers SMC SDRF, NDRF BSF CRPF besides others.

About 7000 volunteers have participated in Dal de-weeding process, till today. Besides, various VIP’s also participated in the de-weeding process during the SwachhtaPakhwada.

During the programme SMC has remained closely associated with LDA during the programme.

The co-ordinated efforts have yielded good results so far besides a strong message has gone to the public which has highlighted the cause of “Swachta”, an LDA officer said.

Today students from Government Degree collegeSumbal participated in the de-weeding process, he added. He informed that the programme of de-weeding and lily extraction which is being run by LDA shall continue till November 2021.

Pertinent to mention here that LDA has undertaken lily extraction from an area of 2.5 SQKM on a large scale with the deployment of 16 pontoon based machines, an innovative method experienced for the first time. This has yielded good results and so far LDA has been successful in cleaning an area of 1.00 SQKM. Besides this the LDA is also engaging about 400-450 labours per day for de-weeding of the periphery of Dal Lake from Dalgate to Hazratbal and Nigeen lake.