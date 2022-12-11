‘Take measures to check stray dog menace in Downtown’

Srinagar, Dec 11: Shahr-e-Khaas traders have expressed concern about lack of measures to check stray dog menace in Downtown areas.
“Growing population of stray dogs have made the lives of Downtown residents and commuters miserable. Dog bite cases are increasing in Old City. Despite our reminders, authorities have failed to check the stray dog menace,” said Chairman Shahr-e-Khaas Traders Coordination Committee president Nazir Ahmad Shah.
“Garbage dumps especially at Bohri Kadal chowk have become safe havens for stray dogs. The late lifting of garbage from roads and dumps attract stray dogs endangering lives of commuters especially students. We make a fervent appeal to the SMC Commissioner to look into the matter and take measures to tackle the stray dog menace,” Shah added.