'Take measures to decrease use of tobacco'

The workshop themed as 'State Level Workshop Specific to WHO for policymakers for Implementation and Enforcement of Measures to protect public health policies from Tobacco Industry Interference' was inaugurated by Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and Director Family Welfare JK, Dr Tabassum.

Other officials of the Health department and NGOs representatives were present during the workshop. Speakers from the Tobacco Control Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Health department highlighted the measures and awareness being undertaken for curbing tobacco use.