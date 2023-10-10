'Take measures to decrease use of tobacco'

Srinagar, Oct 10: The Health department's Tobacco Control unit today held a workshop for policymakers for implementation of measures to prevent interference of tobacco industry into public health policies here.
The workshop themed as 'State Level Workshop Specific to WHO for policymakers for Implementation and Enforcement of Measures to protect public health policies from Tobacco Industry Interference' was inaugurated by Director Health Services Kashmir, Dr Mushtaq Ahmad Rather and Director Family Welfare JK, Dr Tabassum.
Other officials of the Health department and NGOs representatives were present during the workshop. Speakers from the Tobacco Control Unit of Jammu and Kashmir Health department highlighted the measures and awareness being undertaken for curbing tobacco use.
Director Health said that the Health department in coordination with the UT administration is serious in implementing all legal measures to curb and decrease use of tobacco.
Director Family Welfare appreciated the role of the Health department and administration for creating awareness for controlling tobacco use.
Parvaiz Ahmad Raina, Deputy Commissioner Enforcement Central taxation department explained how the department is playing a significant role for prevention of tobacco consumption and the interference of the industry into the policies. He emphasised on strong social connectivity to prevent addiction, and drug abuse from society.
Tahir Ahmad Magray, spoke about measures and steps being taken for controlling tobacco use at public places for the betterment of public health. He stressed the need for coordinated and joint efforts to fight the challenge of tobacco use and drug addiction in the society.
Dr. Shivam, Technical Advisor gave a detailed presentation about implementation of WHO FCTC article 5.3.
The meeting was also attended by senior officers of Health, Education, Drug and Food Control departments. Dr. Mir Mushtaq, Nodal Officer NTCP Kashmir, Dr. Mirdula Singh, Nodal officer NTCP Jammu gave a detailed presentation about NTCP in UT of Jammu and Kashmir.