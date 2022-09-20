‘Take measures to preserve ancient sites in Srinagar’

Srinagar, Sep 20: The Deputy Commissioner Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad Tuesday undertook an extensive tour of various archaeological sites of the district including Burzahom, Harwan and Shankaracharya temple to oversee the pace and progress of the ongoing works and directed to take measures to preserve ancients sites in the summer capital.
The DC was accompanied by Superintending Engineer Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) Izhar Alam, Chief Planning officer, Srinagar, Mohammed Yaseen Lone, Assistant Commissioner Revenue Srinagar, Raes Ahmad Bhat, Deputy Director Archaeology, Executive Engineer, R&B, Tehsildars of North, Khanyar and South Srinagar, DFO Wildlife Dachigam and other concerned.
DC issued on spot directions to ASI and PWD Engineers to take up the work on priority by completing all codal formalities.