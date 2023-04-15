‘Take serious steps to check drug menace’

Srinagar, Apr 15: Celebrating India’s G-20 Presidency, Islamia College conducted seminar on Drug Menace and Its Eradication.
Students of various streams took part in the event. Dr. Syed A. Untoo, coordinator of the seminar welcomed the Principal, guests, faculty and students of the college. Principal of the host college Professor (Dr.) Khurshid Ahmad Khan gave the introductory speech wherein he threw light on the importance of such seminars and conferences besides other activities in the campus under G-20 Presidency.
The Principal, in his address, emphasised the position that the country has been at the forefront of conducting the G-20 meeting in New Delhi this year. Speaking on Khan was disheartened to express observations on drug abuse in the society.
‘Every day there are at least one or two reports of drug peddlers being caught with drugs and arrested in our state. Who are these peddlers and why do they want to destroy the future generation. Really, it is a matter of great concern for all of us. Some serious steps must be initiated to stop the spread of the drug menace before it is too late,” Khan said.
Professor Zahoor A Jath, chief co-coordinator of G20 events in the college, briefed the importance of such seminar. In his address he emphasised upon the students to act as ambassadors of the society for better tomorrow.
Dr. Syed A. Untoo highlighted the significance of mobilizing the masses on this burning issue. In his presentation he focused that lack of awareness regarding the consequences of drug addiction and how it has an adverse effect on a person's psychological and physical health, relations and life.
“Strict action is required from police officers and the excise and narcotics department to curb the problem of drug menace in the country. Besides, education curriculum should include chapters on drug addiction, its impact and also on de-addiction,” Untoo said.
Dr. Nusrat Parveen, NSS officer of the college in her presentation advised the participants to promote better and happy socio-economic and political stability in the UT. Speaking on the occasion, student speakers, Umad Mir, Mozin Shah, Haris Qureshi and Gosiya Tasleem in their presentations highlighted causes of drug menace, dangers of the drug menace and steps to be taken to eradicate the drug menace. A short movie on drug abuse was also screened.