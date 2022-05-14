Targets set for 100% saturation under Centrally Sponsored Schemes in Srinagar

Srinagar, May 14: In order to pace up the implementation process of beneficiary oriented Centrally Sponsored schemes in the District to attain 100% saturation , the Deputy Commissioner (DC) Srinagar, Mohammad Aijaz Asad today chaired a meeting of District and Sectoral Officers here.
The Deputy Commissioner took a comprehensive review of various schemes being implemented in the District including PMAY-U, PMAY-G, PMJAY Golden Cards, PM-KISAN Samman Nidhi Yojna, PM-Jeevan Jyoti Bhima Yojna, PM Jan Arogya Yojna, Soil Health Card, Atal Pension Yojna, PM Fasal Beema Yojna, Kisan Credit Card, PM Svanidhi Yojna, SWAMITVA, National Social Assistance Programme, National Family Benefit Scheme, SBM-G, SBM-U, PM Kaushal Vikas Yojana and National Live Stock Mission.
The DC stressed upon the all concerned Departments to accord topmost priority to various development and welfare schemes in the district so that the 100 percent saturation is achieved under all mentioned Centrally Sponsored schemes in set deadlines to ensure that benefit of schemes percolate to the last beneficiary of the District.