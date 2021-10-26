Tawheed Bagh residents decry waterlogging

Srinagar, Oct 26: Residents of TawheedBagh colony in Humhama here have expressed resentment over waterlogging in the area
A delegation from the area said overflowing irrigation canal has caused waterlogging in the area.
"We are unable to move out as lanes and bylanes are submerged. Our kids and elderly are confined to homes. It has been a week and SMC is not looking into the issue. Waterlogging has damaged several residential houses," Ashiq Ahmed, a local said.
“We make a fervent appeal to SMC authorities to look into the matter,” they added.