Teenager drowns in Dal Lake

Srinagar, Aug 6: A teenage boy drowned to death in Dal Lake in Srinagar on Sunday afternoon, officials said.
The boy identified as Wahid Fayaz son of Fayaz Ahmad of Hamdaniya colony Bemina drowned while taking a bath near Nehru Park Ghat no 16, news agency KNO quoting an official.
He said the body was retrieved by locals with the help of rescue teams of River Police Srinagar and SDRF. The official said that the body will be handed over to the family after medico-legal formalities. Meanwhile, police has taken cognisance of the incident.