Teenager drowns in Jhelum at Soiteng

Srinagar, July 4: A teenager drowned in river Jhelum at Soiteng area of Lasjan here on Monday afternoon.
Police said the incident happened around noon when the boy had gone to take a bath in the river at Soiteng area.
The deceased was identified as 14-year-old Asrar Ahmad Dar of Padshahi Bagh.
‘Teams from Police and SDRF rushed to the spot to aid in rescue operation. Divers with boats were pressed into action after the incident,” said an official.
A Police official from the concerned police station said that after efforts by the rescue team, the body of the boy was fished out from the river.