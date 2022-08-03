Tehsildar, his clerk arrested while accepting Rs 1.20 lakh bribe in Panthachowk Srinagar: ACB

"The complainant pleaded for justice and the duo officers settled that bribe amount be paid in installments and asked the complainants to pay Rs 1.20 as 1st installment. However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused persons, the complainants approached before Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servants under law, " the ACB said.



It said on receipt of the complaint Case FIR No. 32/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 r/w 120-B IPC was registered at PS ACB Srinagar and investigation was taken up. During the course of investigation a trap team constituted, said the ACB adding the team laid a successful trap and caught red-handed the accused while demanding and accepting the bribe amount of Rs 1.20 Lakh from the complainant as first instalment of Rs 1.61 Lakh.