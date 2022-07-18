Tehsildar Shalteng, Naib Tehsildar Batamaloo arrested for accepting bribe: ACB

The amount of bribe was settled to be paid in installments and as first installment, the complainants were asked to pay rupees 2 lakh, the ACB said. "However, before paying the bribe amount to the accused persons, the complainants approached Anti Corruption Bureau for taking legal action against the accused public servants under law,” it added.

It said that on receipt of the complaint Case FIR No. 29/2022 U/S 7 PC Act 1988 r/w 120-B IPC was registered and investigation was taken up a trap team constituted.