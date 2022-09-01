Terror associate held with arms in south Kashmir's Anantnag: Police

Srinagar, Sep 01: A terror associate was arrested along with arms and ammunition at a check-post by the police and security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.
“Today on 01 Sept 2022 at around 1330 hrs, on the basis of specific information regarding movement of one terror associate, police party of Anantnag police and party of 3rd Rashtriya Rifles laid a Naka at Hutmara Sandoz crossing,” a police spokesman said in a statement.
He said a suspected individual approached the Naka party from Chak Hassan Abad who fled in the opposite direction after seeing the naka party.
“On seeing the Naka party the suspect started fleeing away in opposite direction. The party assessed the situation and displayed extreme restraint and fire control in not opening fire,” he said.
The spokesman said that the security forces chased and overpowered the suspect, preventing him from opening fire.
“On searching the individual one pistol and one magazine and six live rounds were recovered which was planned to be used for targeted killing,” added the spokesman.
He identified the arrestee as Fazial Ah Wagay son of Mushtaq Ah Wagay resident of Chak Hassan Abad, Hutmara area.
Police said that a case under FIR No 78/2022 U/S 7/25 Arms Act 16,18,39 UAPA has been registered in Police Station Mattan, Anantnag.
Police said that investigation is going-on in the case.