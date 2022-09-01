Terror associate held with arms in south Kashmir's Anantnag: Police

Srinagar, Sep 01: A terror associate was arrested along with arms and ammunition at a check-post by the police and security forces in south Kashmir's Anantnag district on Tuesday, officials said.

“Today on 01 Sept 2022 at around 1330 hrs, on the basis of specific information regarding movement of one terror associate, police party of Anantnag police and party of 3rd Rashtriya Rifles laid a Naka at Hutmara Sandoz crossing,” a police spokesman said in a statement.