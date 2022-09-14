Srinagar

Two terrorists killed in Srinagar gunfight: police

The gunfight started after police launched a search operation in the area
Security forces at the site of an encounter. [Representational Picture]
Security forces at the site of an encounter. [Representational Picture]File: Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Sept 14: Police on Wednesday claimed to have killed two terrorists in a gunfight in Nowgam area of Srinagar outskirts.

"On a specific input generated by Police, an #encounter has started in Nowgam area of #Srinagar District. Srinagar Police and 50RR are on the job. Further details shall follow, " a police spokesman said.

""SrinagarEncounterUpdate: 01 more #terrorist killed (Total 02). Identification being ascertained. #Search going on. Further details shall follow, " he added. 

The gunfight started after police launched a search operation in the area

