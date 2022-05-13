Thief arrested at Aali Kadal

Srinagar, May 13: A thief was arrested at Aali Kadal area in Downtown here today.
Reports said the thief was caught red-handed by some locals in the area. Police tweeted that some stolen items were also recovered from the thief who actually belongs to West Bengal and is presently putting up in the Rajbagh area of Srinagar.
“One thief namely Milan Islam S/o Muhammad Noorul Islam R/o West Bengal presently at Rajbagh was caught by locals. Some stolen items were also recovered. He was allegedly caught red handed while attempting theft at Aali Kadal. Some subversive elements are trying to give it different colour,” police tweeted on from official handle of Srinagar Police on Friday.
The locals alleged that there is a rise in theft cases in Srinagar and police need to do more to nab the accused.
“There is rise in theft cases. We hope that police will tighten noose around such elements of society. In a recent incident there was an assault by thieves,” said Abdul Rashid, from Hazratbal area here.
Last year in December, an elderly woman was killed at her residence in Lal Bazar area of Srinagar by her non-local servant, who also decamped with some cash and jewellery from the house.
In another incident in February this year, two girls were injured when a knife-wielding thief tried to hold their family hostage at Mominabad locality of Batamaloo here.