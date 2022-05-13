Thief arrested at Aali Kadal

“One thief namely Milan Islam S/o Muhammad Noorul Islam R/o West Bengal presently at Rajbagh was caught by locals. Some stolen items were also recovered. He was allegedly caught red handed while attempting theft at Aali Kadal. Some subversive elements are trying to give it different colour,” police tweeted on from official handle of Srinagar Police on Friday.

The locals alleged that there is a rise in theft cases in Srinagar and police need to do more to nab the accused.