Thrashing of civilian at Nowgam | Police register FIR

Srinagar Aug 22: Police on Monday took cognizance of thrashing of a civilian by some army personnel at Nowgam area here.
Police said that today afternoon an incident came to notice wherein some army personnel in uniform reportedly beat one civilian while other personnel present also got involved in minor fight at Nowgam chowk.
On receipt of this information, cognizance of incident was taken and a case under FIR number 116/2022 under sections 323, 341 of IPC was registered in Nowgam Police Station, they said.
Investigation has been taken up, they added. It is pertinent to mention here that video of the incident has also went viral on social media.