Thrashing of journalists: DGP orders action against erring police officer

Srinagar Aug 18: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has ordered immediate action against the police officer, who thrashed journalists while they were covering a Muharram procession in Srinagar on Tuesday.
The mediapersons mostly photo and video journalists said they were lathicharged by the cops led by a police officer while they were rendering their professional duties in the city.
The journalists alleged that the cops besides thrashing some of them, also damaged their equipment.
A police spokesman tweeted this morning that DGP Dilbag Singh has taken a "serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar yesterday".
The DGP J&K has directed SSP Srinagar to take immediate action against the erring police officer.