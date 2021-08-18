Srinagar

Thrashing of journalists: DGP orders action against erring police officer

The journalists alleged that the cops besides thrashing some of them, also damaged their equipment.
Mubashir Khan for Greater Kashmir
GK Web Desk
GK Web Desk

Srinagar Aug 18: Director General of Police, Dilbag Singh has ordered immediate action against the police officer, who thrashed journalists while they were covering a Muharram procession in Srinagar on Tuesday.

The mediapersons mostly photo and video journalists said they were lathicharged by the cops led by a police officer while they were rendering their professional duties in the city.


A police spokesman tweeted this morning that DGP Dilbag Singh has taken a "serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar yesterday".

The DGP J&K has directed SSP Srinagar to take immediate action against the erring police officer.

DGP dilbag Singh
Kashmiri journalists
Thrashing

