Thrashing of journalists: DGP orders action against erring police officer

The mediapersons mostly photo and video journalists said they were lathicharged by the cops led by a police officer while they were rendering their professional duties in the city.



The journalists alleged that the cops besides thrashing some of them, also damaged their equipment.

A police spokesman tweeted this morning that DGP Dilbag Singh has taken a "serious view of undesirable behaviour with some media men in Srinagar yesterday".



The DGP J&K has directed SSP Srinagar to take immediate action against the erring police officer.