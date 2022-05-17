Three arrested for kidnapping, sexually assaulting minor girl in Srinagar: Police

Srinagar, May 17: Police on Tuesday arrested three youth including a juvenile for allegedly kidnapping and sexually assaulting a minor girl in Malbagh area of Soura in Srinagar district.
A police spokesman said the girl was kidnapped by the accused from Hazratbal area and taken to Malbagh later. The juvenile has been lodged in Observation home at Harwan, while other two adult accused have been arrested and lodged in lock-up of Nigeen Police station, he said.
The girl was kidnapped from Hazratbal area and taken to Malbagh by these accused. Case registered under relevant sections of POCSO and IPC act at Nigeen PS, " the police spokesman said.