Three dead in scooty-car collision in Panzinara on Srinagar outskirts

Srinagar, Jul 23: Three persons were killed on Friday after the two—wheeler they were riding was hit by a car at Panzinara area on Srinagar outskirts.

Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the trio travelling on a scooty was hit by the car bearing registration number JK05E—1226, resulting into their on spot death.

The deceased were identified as Sameer Ahmad Dar, son of Sonaullah Dar, Mushtaq Ahmad Malik, son of Ghulam Muhammad Malik and Shahid Fayaz, son of Fayaz Ahmad Dar—all residents of Panzinara.