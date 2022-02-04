Three PDD employees electrocuted in Srinagar's Rawalpora, hospitalized

Srinagar, Feb 4: At least three employees of Power Development Department (PDD) were injured after being electrocuted in Rawalpora area of Srinagar.
Quoting official sources, news agency KNO reported that the employees received an electric shock while repairing a service line in Rawalpora area.
The trio identified as Nazir Ahmad, Tariq Ahmad and Ghulam Muhammad were immediately rushed to SMHS hospital for treatment.
Medical Superintendent of SMHS, Dr Kanwaljeet Singh told KNO that all the three persons have received burn injuries in hand and feet.
“The trio has received 18-20 per cent burn injuries. Their condition is stable and are undergoing treatment,” Dr Singh said.