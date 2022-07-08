Time has come to stay firm on frivolous litigation: HC

Allowing a petition by the two candidates Faizan Amin and another, who were selected as JEs in NIT, a bench of Justice Sanjeev Kumar also dismissed a separate application filed by two persons who are working on these two posts on contractual basis and imposed Rs 2 lakh fine on them.

Holding the application of the two contractual persons for impleadment as “misconceived” in view of the fact that they had filed a few litigations before the High Court as well as Civil Court to “perpetuate their stay at the cost of the petitioners who were duly selected in the selection process,” Justice Kumar directed them to pay the costs of Rs 2 lakh in equal share before the court’s Registry within a period of four weeks.